Man killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash in White County

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) -A White County man was killed this week in a vehicle/pedestrian crash in Searcy, according to a preliminary fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police.
Benjamin Franklin Lidle Jr., 52, of Searcy was walking July 31 in the 3200-block of East Race Street in Searcy, when the crash happened.
ASP said in the report that Lidle failed to yield and walked into the path of a 2001 Dodge Ram 3500, going east on East Race Street.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, ASP said.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.