Missouri man arrested after deputies find nearly 10 pounds of marijuana

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A traffic stop early Saturday morning has a Missouri man facing a drug charge after deputies find nearly 10 pounds of marijuana, according to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell.
Danial Seth Head, 20, Ellisville, Mo. was arrested around 1:15 a.m. Aug. 3 after a traffic stop on Highway 115 near Mansker Creek.
Head was arrested on suspicion of DWI and possession of approximately 10 pounds of marijuana, Bell said.
Head was being held in the Randolph County jail, awaiting a probable cause hearing.
