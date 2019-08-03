One dead, one injured in West Memphis crash

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Crittenden County man was killed Thursday while another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in West Memphis, according to a preliminary fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police.
Robert F. Martin, 62, of West Memphis died in the crash in the 300-block of the West Service Road.
ASP said in the summary that Martin, who was driving a 2002 Ford Taurus east on the West Service Road, crossed the turning lane and entered the westbound lane.
From there, the Taurus struck the front of a 2013 Ford Focus going west, ASP said.
The driver of the Focus was taken to a Memphis hospital.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
