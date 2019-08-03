Photos of suspect, vehicle make arrest in identity fraud case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces an identity fraud charge after witnesses say he bought tools at a store using a business account in someone else’s name, according to Jonesboro police.
James Lloyd Barber, 51, Jonesboro was arrested Aug. 1 on suspicion of non-financial identity fraud and theft of leased/rented property after an investigation by Jonesboro police.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim called police April 12 about Barber using his business account information to rent equipment without his permission, using another employee’s name.
Barber had previously worked with the victim, but had been terminated from his employment, police said.
“On 4/9/19, Barber went to United Rentals and rented a Stihl saw valued at $1,013.69 and a Hilti Rotary Hammer, valued at $1,610.66. The tools were not returned by the scheduled date, at which point the victim was contacted by United Rentals,” police said in the affidavit.
A witness told police that the person who picked up the tools was a white male, driving an older-model white van that house paint stains.
Police later found Barber and said the witness saw a photo line-up of Barber as well as photographs of the van.
“The witness advised that Barber did look familiar and he had seen him in the store before. He also identified the van and was able to point out unique paint stains on the vehicle as the one that he loaded the tools into,” the affidavit noted.
A $7,500 bond was set for Barber, who will be arraigned Aug. 30 in circuit court.
