JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a record year for Stuff the Bus as residents donated nearly 8,700 more school supplies than last year for area children in need.
People from all over Region 8 banded together Sat., Aug. 3 to provide needed school supplies to local schools.
The drive, which brought in 40,978 items and $5,564.49 in cash, took place in eight counties and will help children in more than 20 schools.
Volunteers like Billy Holland are thrilled with the outcome of the event.
“Before 8:00, our table was full, we’ve already broken the record,” said Holland. “The record was 15,726. It’s been a constant flow today and all day long, people have been coming.”
The principal for Jonesboro Public School Visual and Performing Arts Magnet school, Dale Case, knows just how important the donations of school supplies are for local districts.
“We have backpacks with supplies that are ready to go as parents come in, and students come in, throughout the year,” said Case. “A lot of time students come in, a lot of times with nothing, and it’s nice to be able to set them up with what they need to start, and take some of that stress off of them.”
Stuff the Bus is hosted by the United Way of Northeast Arkansas, KAIT, the Joneboro Radio Group and the Crowley’s Ridge Development Council.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.