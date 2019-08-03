Rick Springfield, the Oak Ridge Boys to perform at Arkansas State Fair

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KLRT) - The people who attend this year’s Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock will be able to hear country, rock and rhythm and blues music as the fair kicks off in October.
According to a report from KLRT, the fair starts Friday, Oct. 11 and ends Sunday, Oct. 20 at the state fairgrounds.
Rick Springfield kicks off the musical performances Oct. 11 at 8 p.m., followed by the Oak Ridge Boys on Oct. 15 at 8 p.m.
Later in the fair, Gin Blossoms will perform Oct. 18 at 8 p.m., while Sawyer Brown will play Oct. 19 at 8 p.m.
Concerts are free to the public with gate admission to the fair.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.