Searches uncovers drugs, weapon, ammo, leading to man’s arrest

“As a result of the traffic stop, Trooper Morphis located approximately 42 grams of suspected methamphetamine and two boxes of .223 ammunition inside the center console of the vehicle. Gibbs was then informed that he was under arrest for possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine). Officers continued searching the vehicle and located a 100-round high capacity AR-15 magazine in the trunk,” the affidavit noted. “Gibbs was found to be in possession of $3,337 in United States currency.”