Searches uncovers drugs, weapon, ammo, leading to man’s arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of recent searches has a Craighead County man facing at least nine charges after police found an AR-15, 42 grams of meth and nearly $3,400 in cash, Jonesboro police said Friday.
Alvis L. Gibbs, 44, Jonesboro was arrested July 31 after an investigation by the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force. According to a probable cause affidavit, DTF agents received word about Gibbs delivering a large amount of meth to the Brookland area.
Authorities later followed Gibbs through Jonesboro and Arkansas State Police pulled him over on Highway 49 at Rogers Chapel Road.
“As a result of the traffic stop, Trooper Morphis located approximately 42 grams of suspected methamphetamine and two boxes of .223 ammunition inside the center console of the vehicle. Gibbs was then informed that he was under arrest for possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine). Officers continued searching the vehicle and located a 100-round high capacity AR-15 magazine in the trunk,” the affidavit noted. “Gibbs was found to be in possession of $3,337 in United States currency.”
Police later served a search warrant in the 1300 block of West Huntington Avenue.
“Laying on the bed agents located a cased AR-15 DPMS rifle. The rifle was equipped with an aftermarket bump stock, with will allow the rifle to operate with an increase rate of fire. Inside the case was three 30-round magazines, one of which was loaded with ammunition,” the affidavit noted.
Police also said the rifle was reported stolen out of Jonesboro earlier this year.
Also, police found 21 grams of meth, two sets of digital scales and drug paraphernalia during the search, the affidavit noted.
Gibbs was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by certain persons, possession of schedule I or II not meth or cocaine less than two grams, speeding, driving left of center and theft by receiving-firearm less than $2,500.
A $250,000 bond was set for Gibbs, who will be arraigned Sept. 27 in circuit court.
