Endangered Person Alert issued for missing Dexter woman

DEXTER, MO. (KAIT) - The Dexter Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a woman who has been missing since Friday night.
According to Dexter Police, Wendy Gale Hale was last seen Friday, at her home at 106 Sayer, Dexter, MO.
Police say Hale was supposed to travel to her mother’s home in Puxico, MO Saturday, but never arrived.
Hale, is a white female, 38, standing 5 feet 6 inches, weighing 309 pounds, with brown hair, and green eyes.
Hale may be traveling with a small dog in a Silver 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser with a license plate number; MO, NA8U9S.
Hale is an Insulin-dependent type 1 diabetic and has a history of epilepsy. She is also narcoleptic.
Anyone seeing the Hale, or her car, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Dexter Police Department at 573-624-5512.
