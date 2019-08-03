MPD announces new proactive measures, ramping up security at local stores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are ramping up their presence at local stores here in the Bluff City.
“We're always worried about copy cats,” said Rallings.
It’s with that thought in mind that has Memphis Police officers stationed outside all Memphis Walmart Superstore locations and local shopping areas, after 20 people were killed and dozens hurt in a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.
On Tuesday, two people were killed at a shooting at the Walmart in Southaven.
“We know that with all these recent shootings that a lot of folks are on edge and we want to reassure the community that we're going to take proactive steps and we are taking proactive steps,” said Rallings.
This proactive step was not in response to any specific threat in the area.
Director Rallings says it was done to give shoppers more peace of mind. One Walmart customer we spoke to likes the idea.
“I think it’s a good thing because you feel a little more safe,” said Lee Robinson, shopper.
“It provides at least that visibility of being there. I think that people will see that it's safe to go here, officers are here watching out for us,” said Deputy Chief Paul Wright, Memphis Police Department.
Rallings says officers do routine active shooter training exercises. He’s confident that they are ready for any scenario they might face.
“This is something that we do all the time. Obviously with these situations coming up more and more we'll do more of that,” said Rallings.
Director Rallings said there are three things to keep in mind if you are involved in an active shooter situation:
- Avoid - run away or escape any way you can
- Deny - get behind a locked door and barricade yourself
- Defend - fight back any way you can if you have to
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.