FFN Preseason Tour kicks off August 5th

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - KAIT Sports Director Chris Hudgison & KAIT Sports Anchor Matthew Schwartz are profiling high schools in Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri ahead of the upcoming football season.
The Football Friday Night Preseason Tour kicks off Monday, August 5th. You can watch previews nightly on Region 8 News, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app. Check out the FFN Facebook page for more updates, plus follow Chris & Matt on twitter.
Here’s when you can see your favorite school profiled.
2019 FFN Preseason Tour
Monday, August 5: Jonesboro, Osceola, Rivercrest
Tuesday, August 6: Nettleton & Valley View
Wednesday, August 7: Westside & Brookland
Thursday, August 8: Greene County Tech & Paragould
Friday, August 9: Trumann & Gosnell
Saturday, August 10: Blytheville & Manila
Sunday, August 11: West Memphis & Marion
Monday, August 12: Newport & Pocahontas
Tuesday, August 13: Batesville & Southside
Wednesday, August 14: Hoxie & Walnut Ridge
Thursday, August 15: Highland, Salem, & Harrisburg
Friday, August 16: Wynne & Forrest City
Saturday, August 17: Piggott, Rector, Corning
Sunday, August 18: Cave City & Melbourne
Monday, August 19: EPC & Marked Tree
Tuesday, August 20: Cross County & Earle
Wednesday, August 21: Manila & Cedar Ridge
Thursday, August 22: McCrory & Augusta
Friday, August 23: Bald Knob & Midland
- FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT PRESEASON SPECIAL airs at 10:15pm
Saturday, August 24: Hayti & Thayer
Sunday, August 25: Kennett & West Plains
