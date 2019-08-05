FFN Preseason Tour kicks off August 5th

FFN Preseason Tour kicks off August 5th
By Chris Hudgison | August 5, 2019 at 11:41 AM CDT - Updated August 9 at 6:14 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - KAIT Sports Director Chris Hudgison & KAIT Sports Anchor Matthew Schwartz are profiling high schools in Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri ahead of the upcoming football season.

The Football Friday Night Preseason Tour kicks off Monday, August 5th. You can watch previews nightly on Region 8 News, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app. Check out the FFN Facebook page for more updates, plus follow Chris & Matt on twitter.

Here’s when you can see your favorite school profiled.

2019 FFN Preseason Tour

Monday, August 5: Jonesboro, Osceola, Rivercrest

Tuesday, August 6: Nettleton & Valley View

Wednesday, August 7: Westside & Brookland

Thursday, August 8: Greene County Tech & Paragould

Friday, August 9: Trumann & Gosnell

Saturday, August 10: Blytheville & Manila

Sunday, August 11: West Memphis & Marion

Monday, August 12: Newport & Pocahontas

Tuesday, August 13: Batesville & Southside

Wednesday, August 14: Hoxie & Walnut Ridge

Thursday, August 15: Highland, Salem, & Harrisburg

Friday, August 16: Wynne & Forrest City

Saturday, August 17: Piggott, Rector, Corning

Sunday, August 18: Cave City & Melbourne

Monday, August 19: EPC & Marked Tree

Tuesday, August 20: Cross County & Earle

Wednesday, August 21: Manila & Cedar Ridge

Thursday, August 22: McCrory & Augusta

Friday, August 23: Bald Knob & Midland

- FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT PRESEASON SPECIAL airs at 10:15pm

Saturday, August 24: Hayti & Thayer

Sunday, August 25: Kennett & West Plains

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.