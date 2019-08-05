RESULTS: Aug. 6 special election in Mo.

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - Polls closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6 for a special election.
Some of the ballot issues we’ve highlighted include ones in Cape Girardeau County, Butler County and Dunklin County.
The City of Cape Girardeau is asking voters to renew the capital improvements sales tax that’s been in place since 1994.
Yes - 1072 votes - 73%
No - 401 votes - 27%
A proposition asks if the City of Poplar Bluff should change the language of the ballot measure for the Highway 67 expansion.
Yes - 532 votes - 88%
No - 71 votes - 12%
The ballot in includes two sales tax questions for the City of Campbell, a question about uncontested elections in Senath and a question about annual elections in Arbyrd.
Campbell
Sales tax question (parks)
No- 115 votes - 62%
Yes - 69 votes - 38%
Sales tax question (economic development)
No - 117 - 64%
Yes - 66 - 36%
Senath
Yes - 21 - 95%
No - 1 - 5%
Arbyrd
Yes - 10 - 100%
No - 0 - 0%
County officials want to add a $1 surcharge to all cell phones that will help fund 911 services.
Yes - 418 votes - 71%
No - 174 votes - 29%
In the City of Matthews, voters will decide on extending and improving the city’s existing combined waterworks and sewage system.
Yes- 26 votes - 88%
No - votes - 12%
Portageville leaders are looking for funding for a school resource officer and hope residents will approve a sales tax for it.
Yes - 128 votes - 63%
No - 75 - 36%
