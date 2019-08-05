Man wanted in connection with UTV theft in Poplar Bluff

Man wanted in connection with UTV theft in Poplar Bluff
Poplar Bluff police are investigating a stolen UTV.
By Amber Ruch | August 5, 2019 at 1:15 PM CDT - Updated August 7 at 10:33 AM

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a stolen UTV on August 3.

At around 10 a.m., police say a man riding a bicycle stole a Honda UTV from a construction site on South 11th Street.

On Wednesday, Aug. 7, Poplar Bluff Police announced they are currently looking for Craig Randolph in connection to the theft.

Craig Randolph is wanted by Poplar Bluff Police in connection with a UTV theft. (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
Craig Randolph is wanted by Poplar Bluff Police in connection with a UTV theft. (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department) (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)

Police posted a surveillance video of the incident.

Theft of a UTV

On 08/03/2019 at approximately 10:00AM a white male riding a bicycle stole a Honda UTV from a construction site on South 11th St. If you recognize the male in the video or know the whereabouts of the UTV please contact Detective Dan Mustain at dmustain@pbpolice.org or 573-686-8632.

Posted by Poplar Bluff Police Department on Monday, August 5, 2019

If you know the whereabouts of Randolph you are asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.