Man wanted in connection with UTV theft in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a stolen UTV on August 3.
At around 10 a.m., police say a man riding a bicycle stole a Honda UTV from a construction site on South 11th Street.
On Wednesday, Aug. 7, Poplar Bluff Police announced they are currently looking for Craig Randolph in connection to the theft.
Police posted a surveillance video of the incident.
If you know the whereabouts of Randolph you are asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.
