Puerto Ricans await court decision on potential new governor

Puerto Rico's constitution says that the secretary of state has to be approved by both the House and Senate, and that the secretary of state is next in line if the governor steps down. One amendment, however, states that a secretary of state in line to become governor does not have to be approved by both chambers. Legal experts, however, question the amendment's validity and believe Pierluisi must be confirmed by both chambers because the amendment contradicts the intent of the constitution and its statement of motives.