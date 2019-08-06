3 arrested after deputies find 2 pounds of meth

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Three people face various felony drug charges after Dunklin County sheriff’s deputies say they found more than 2 pounds of meth inside a home.
On Friday, sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Y Highway.
During the search, according to a news release Tuesday from Sheriff Bob Holder, investigators found marijuana and a little more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine.
Officers also found two weapons and approximately $8,400 in cash.
They arrested three people on the following charges:
- Jaclyn Renee Bowen, 27, Senath: Second-degree trafficking drugs, unlawful possession of firearms.
- Pedro Martin Moya, 55, Senath: Second-degree trafficking drugs
- Robin Remagen, 40, Cardwell: Possession of a controlled substance.
Bowen and Moya are each being held at the Dunklin County Justice Center in lieu of a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Remagen is being held on a $10,000 bond.
They are all expected to appear in court Tuesday to face charges.
Officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Senath, Hornersville, and Arbyrd Police Departments assisted the sheriff’s office in the search and arrests.
