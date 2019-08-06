Bicyclist hit, killed on Hwy. 62 in Miner, Mo.

MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - A bicyclist was hit and killed on U.S. Highway 62 on Monday morning, August 5.
According to Miner police, it happened in the 2800 block of Highway 62 shortly after 6:30 a.m. This is in front of Lambert’s Cafe.
Police say 39-year-old Nathan Best, of Sikeston, died from his injuries.
They say the driver of the vehicle was going east on U.S. Highway 62 when the driver hit Best, who was also going east.
According to police, the driver of the identity is not being released at this time while the incident is still under investigation.
Pastor John McHaffie said the Sikeston First Assembly of God Church is collecting donations for the funeral.
