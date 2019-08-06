A bit warmer today; dealing with back-to-school anxiety

Weather Headlines

Fog is not as much an issue this morning, although there's a bit more cloud cover across the area.

One or two showers are possible during the morning drive but our best shot at rain comes this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures are a bit warmer than yesterday in the mid-70s.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with highs reaching the low 90s and a heat index near 100.

News Headlines

Teacher offers advice for first-time students

As the new school year draws near, a Region 8 teacher offers parents and students a few tips on dealing with back-to-school anxiety.

A Region 8 man died, and a woman was injured, in a single-vehicle crash Monday.

A north Arkansas couple is giving an old, rundown motel a new lease on life.

