A bit warmer today; dealing with back-to-school anxiety

Weather Headlines
Fog is not as much an issue this morning, although there's a bit more cloud cover across the area.
One or two showers are possible during the morning drive but our best shot at rain comes this afternoon and evening.
Temperatures are a bit warmer than yesterday in the mid-70s.
Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with highs reaching the low 90s and a heat index near 100.
News Headlines
As the new school year draws near, a Region 8 teacher offers parents and students a few tips on dealing with back-to-school anxiety.
A Region 8 man died, and a woman was injured, in a single-vehicle crash Monday.
A north Arkansas couple is giving an old, rundown motel a new lease on life.
