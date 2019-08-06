Clay County railroad crossing to get grant money

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A railroad crossing at the intersection of two county roads in Clay County receives a lot of traffic, and it’s caught the attention of federal government funding.
On County Roads 169 and 142, the area is known as Peco Road and is the location of several crashes over the years.
The crossing has a stop sign on it, but no arms or lights.
A $300,000 grant is approved for the crossing to gain the arms and crossings but is costing Clay County some money.
Of the grant, ten percent is to be paid by the county, which is roughly $29,000.
Clay County Judge Mike Patterson said the cost to the county is worth it.
“We want to get this project done because any time we can try to save a life in Clay County, that’s what we want to do,” Patterson said.
Just within eyesight to the crossing is another railroad crossing and Judge Patterson said there are plans for that crossing too.
“If there are any crossings close by, that if we closed any of them in the area, that they would pay us,” he said. “Sometimes they pay as high as 30, 40, 50 thousand dollars to the county for closing a crossing.”
The county is working with ArDOT to complete the paperwork process. This project isn’t a completely sealed deal.
While the grant has been approved, the quorum court must vote on the resolution at the next meeting.
It is set for Monday, Aug. 19 and ArDOT has required the paperwork be turned in by Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Judge Patterson said, if approved, the paperwork will be turned in on time and the project will be on track.
He said once the process starts, it will take around two years to complete the arm and light addition to the railroad crossing.
