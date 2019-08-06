Educators gather for early childhood conference

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the new school year set to begin soon, over 400 educators from across Region 8 gathered Tuesday as part of the Early Childhood Conference at A-State.
This year’s event, which kicked off Monday, focused on social and emotional learning.
Teachers at the conference also received information, tools, and support that will help them succeed in the classroom.
Theresa Bohanon, site manager for the A-State Learning Center in West Memphis, said attending the conference is vital to having more success in the classroom as the school year gets underway.
“These conferences help us with professional growth,” Bohanon said. “I like to look at it as a life-long learner. No matter how long you’ve been in the profession, you continue to learn and continue to grow.”
Libby James, program coordinator for Arkansas State Childhood Services, said early development for a child is vital toward their later education.
“What we know is the first five years of a child’s life are so crucial to their optimal development,” James said.
