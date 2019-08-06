GR8 Job! Patient gets to spend afternoon with JPD officers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A hospice patient got to spend some time Monday with some of Jonesboro's finest.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department, 13-year-old David Edwards was diagnosed with congestive heart failure and is under the care of Dierksen Hospice.
While visiting with staff, David said he wanted to go for a ride in a police car.
And thanks to a few phone calls, officers Adam Hampton and Zach Nead were on their way to visit.
David got to spend his afternoon sitting in both the front and back of a police cruiser, activate the traffic lights, conduct a traffic stop, and even spoke into the PA speaker.
David also received his own Junior Officer sticker and went on a car ride.
David’s siblings also got to look around and explore the police cruiser as well.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.