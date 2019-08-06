GR8 Job! Patient gets to spend afternoon with JPD officers

Tiffany McDonald's 13-year old son, David, was diagnosed with congestive heart failure and is under the care of Dierksen Hospice. David had a "good day" today and his mom wanted him to have a little fun! During a home visit, the ladies with Dierksen Hospice were talking with David about what he would like to do today - he said he would like to go on a ride in a police car! David's Hospice nurses made some phone calls and JPD Officers Adam Hampton and Zac Nead were on their way! David got to sit in the front and back of the police cruiser, activated the sirens and lights, made a traffic stop, and talked on the PA speaker. Officer Hampton even gave him his own Junior Officer sticker! David's sisters, Alayiah and Tanquasha, and his brother Cortazious enjoyed looking around the patrol cruiser as well. He was also able to go for a car ride later this afternoon and really enjoyed being able to get out of the house.