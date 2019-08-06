Authorities ID man found shot dead in street in Waldo

WALDO, Ark. (KSLA) — Authorities have identified the man found shot dead in a roadway in Waldo, Ark.
He is 32-year-old Stanley Milner.
Milner’s body was discovered about noon Tuesday in the 700 block of North Locust Street. That’s a block east of U.S. Highway 371.
Neighbors called authorities just before noon to report having heard gunshots, Columbia County Sheriff Mike Lowe said.
Milner had been shot multiple times, authorities report.
Now they are investigating his death as a homicide.
Milner’s body is being sent to Little Rock for an autopsy.
The circumstances of his death are similar to another homicide in Waldo in January.
That’s when 39-year-old Wallace Turner Jr. was found with gunshot wounds and lying in the street just outside Waldo.
Investigators don’t yet know whether the deaths are related, the sheriff said.
Milner’s death also is being investigated by Waldo and Magnolia police.
