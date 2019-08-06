JPD searching for robbery victim’s truck

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man was robbed at gunpoint after attempting to help a group of men.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department, the victim was washing his truck at his home on County Road 365 Monday afternoon. He told police 3 men approached him saying they needed help hauling a boat.
The victim told officers that since the boat was not far from his home, he agreed to help the men.
They all drove to a home on 1300-block of Daybreak Drive where a suspect came out of the home and pulled a gun.
The victim said he was ordered to run.
Police are currently searching for the victim’s truck. It’s described as a blue 2008 GMC Sierra with tinted windows. The license plate number is 333-RIH.
Police urge anyone who sees the vehicle to not approach the person driving it, but to instead call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5657.
