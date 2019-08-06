Man caught on video taking inappropriate photos of woman, 13-year-old girl at Poplar Bluff Walmart

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man accused of taking inappropriate photos of women at Walmart.
Police said on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 1 they were called to the store about a video of a man taking the photos.
According to Lt. Josh Steward with Poplar Bluff police, there were at least two female victims on the same day the video was taken, on August 1. One of them was 13 years old.
He said they are expecting more victims to come forward.
Officials with the Poplar Bluff Police Department said they are seeking the identity and whereabouts of the man.
The man was seen leaving the business in a blue Toyota passenger car.
If you have any information please contact Detective Woodruff at 573-785-5776 ext. 1360.
