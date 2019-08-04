Mississippi River dropped below flood stage in Cape Girardeau after 144 days

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Sunday, August 4 was a historic day for the Heartland as the Mississippi River level dropped below flooding stage.
It ended the longest flood in recorded history for both Cape Girardeau and the Heartland viewing area.
On December 18, 2018, flooding began in the Heartland area, according to the National Weather Service in Paducah. Since then, we have seen two major rivers flood, both reaching high water marks in the top five of recorded history.
During that time, three states saw devastating flooding which damaged housing, businesses, roads, farmland and more.
Cape Girardeau was the last of the flooded river areas. The Mississippi River first started flooding on March 12. After nearly five months, a total of 144 days, it dipped below 32 feet on the morning of Sunday, Aug. 4.
Brenda Thiele and her husband Danny were at the riverfront at Cape Girardeau to check out the water level.
"It's very weird," Brenda Thiele said. "It's still got a lot to go before it gets back down to normal but I'm really surprised it's down as low as it is."
Heartland News also spoke Phil Shaver who took his family to the riverfront to look at the river. He said it’s good to see the river level down and the gates back open. He said it should help downtown businesses that suffered from the lack of river traffic during the flood.
"I know the downtown businesses have been hurting a little too because of the wall being closed," Shaver said. "The river brings a lot of downtown. We like coming downtown."
Shaver said the river provides enjoyment for families as they visit the downtown area.
“My daughter and I like to throw rocks in the river sometimes,” Shaver added. “It’s one of the good things about Cape Girardeau having this big river here and it brings commerce in.”
