‘Organized chaos’: 1 week after Southaven Walmart shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a shooting at the Southaven Walmart left two employees dead and an officer and the suspect injured the store remains closed a week later.
But that doesn't mean there isn't activity at the superstore.
“It’s organized chaos trying to get it back together,” said Walmart Employee Michael Deleonard.
A Walmart representative told WMC Action News 5 the store is closed indefinitely as they clean up from the shooting and fire damage set during the incident.
They also said all employees at the Southaven location are getting a paycheck. They're working at the store cleaning up, temporarily at another Walmart location or using paid time off.
Michael Deleonard works at the Walmart in Clarskville,Tennessee. He came to help out.
“It was a chance to help somebody else out,” Deleonard said. “It’s a chance to get away from my normal routine. It wasn’t that big of a sacrifice, it’s just the drive in and what amounts to a normal work day.”
He says he’s not the only one.
“From inside the company you wouldn't believe from other markets and regions and stores how much support is actually coming in for something like this,” Deleonard said.
A wreath near the edge parking lot has two banners honoring the two Walmart store managers who died.
40-year-old Anthony Brown, the father of two boys and 38-year-old Brandon Gales whose family says he worked his way from stocking shelves to a recent promotion to department manager. Gales is the father of three children.
DeLeonard say many employees are still grieving. “You deal with this at your own pace,” Deleonard said. “There's no too fast, too slow, you just move and pick up the pieces.”
The suspect injured in this shooting, Martez Abram, is still recovering in Regional One.
Abram was scheduled to make a court appearance this morning, but that was rescheduled to Friday.
Doctors say his current health condition prohibited him from appearing Friday morning.
