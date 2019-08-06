Senator Tom Cotton talks mass shootings, tariffs, and infrastructure improvements

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Senator Tom Cotton made various stops throughout Jonesboro Tuesday, August 6 including, visiting the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, Hytrol and St. Bernards.
Cotton kicked off his visit at the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas with a Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce roundtable.
He started off by addressing the mass shootings in El Paso, TX, and Dayton, Ohio.
Cotton advocated for “Red Flag Legislation,” which would allow police or family members to petition officials to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who may present a danger to others or themselves.
“We should make it easier for families, neighbors, teachers, coaches, ministers to be able to go to law enforcement and say that this person is a danger to society, maybe a danger to himself,” said Cotton. “And, with due process of law, ensure they can’t get firearms that they then use to act on their terrible fantasies.”
Cotton also addressed some of the issues Arkansas farmers are facing due to tariffs.
He also updated the Chamber on infrastructure and fiber extension projects throughout the state.
Senator Cotton began his 2020 re-election campaign on July 27.
