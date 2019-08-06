Sharp County man killed, woman hurt in crash

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Williford man died after driving off the road in Sharp County Monday afternoon.
According to a crash report by Arkansas State Police, Billy Dan Orman, 73, was driving west on Peace Valley Road in Ash Flat.
Around 2:40 p.m., Orman veered off the road and struck a culvert.
The crash killed Orman and left Dolores Olaso Brower, 66, of Horseshoe Bend, injured.
Brower was taken to the White River Medical Center in Batesville and is in stable condition.
The report states the weather was clear and road dry at the time of the crash.
