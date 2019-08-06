Tourism tax for Craighead County, Jonesboro up in 2019

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Jan.-April hospitality tax collections among 17 Arkansas cities are up 3.9% across the board compared to the same time period in 2018.
According to a report from Region 8 News content partner Talk Business & Politics, this includes both Craighead County and the Jonesboro region.
Craighead County ranked in the top ten for 2% tourism tax collections from Jan.-April 2019, pulling in $166,049, a 30.78% increase from 2018.
For Jonesboro, the tourism tax collection for Jan.-April 2019 has pulled in $199,955, a 3.8% increase from the $192,657 collected in 2018.
The combined hospitality tax for the top 17 cities (including Jonesboro) raked in $17.129 million from Jan.-April 2019, a 3.9% increase from the $16.483 million collected during the same time period in 2018.
