Volunteers beautify city one yard at a time

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - A group of volunteers got up bright and early Tuesday morning to clean up yards for those who cannot take care of them.
According to Ryan Carter, Growing Corning Together began in 2018 with the intention of beautifying the city of Corning.
The group formed after the local Walmart closed, in hopes of making improvements to the city themselves after losing the tax revenue.
“It was about 90 percent of the town’s tax revenue so that was a big blow,” he said. “We decided that we needed to take it into our own hands to improve things in the community.”
The projects include yard work in people’s yards who simply cannot afford the labor or physical limitations keep them from doing it.
For Carter, he said the push behind the group’s work is simple.
“The way forward are things like Growing Corning Together and beautifying our cities and showing people exactly what our communities are worth,” he said.
Volunteers from Corning and the surrounding area are encouraged to volunteer their time.
