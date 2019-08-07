Police: Child hit by vehicle on Main Street

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - First responders were called to downtown Jonesboro Wednesday where they say a child has been hit by a vehicle.
Sgt. Brad Rossman with the Jonesboro Police Department said the incident occurred at the intersection of Jefferson and Main Street.
According to Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, the child was in the crosswalk when the vehicle closest to the child stopped, the vehicle in the second lane did not see the child and bumped into her.
Smith said the child complained her legs hurt but there were no signs of broken bones or bleeding at the scene.
The child’s condition is unknown at this time.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.