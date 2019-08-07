JFD battling fire at north Jonesboro apartments

By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 7, 2019 at 11:06 AM CDT - Updated August 7 at 11:50 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It took Jonesboro firefighters just a few minutes to extinguish a fire at an apartment complex near the A-State campus.

Sgt. Ross with the Jonesboro Police Department confirmed the fire started around 11 a.m. at the Pines Apartments in the 300-block of North Caraway, just off East Johnson Avenue.

Fire Marshal Jason Willis said it took his crews a few minutes to knock down the fire that was contained to a second-floor apartment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

