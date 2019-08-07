Jonesboro police arrest juvenile suspected in robbery, shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police have arrested a juvenile suspected of shooting a Jonesboro man several times.
Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said that due to his age, which she did not disclose, the suspect’s information will not be released until the court decides to charge him as an adult.
He is expected to appear before a judge Thursday for a probable cause hearing.
Just before 3 Wednesday morning, officers responded to a shooting call in the 1600-block of French Street.
According to a news release from Smith, the suspect was visiting his girlfriend when he was confronted by an adult male at the house.
The two reportedly started fighting, and the juvenile ran away on foot toward Gilbert Street.
Just five minutes after receiving the first call regarding a possible shooting, Smith said officers were called to a robbery in progress on Gilbert.
The victim told officers a juvenile male had asked him for a ride home and told him to “bring a gun.”
Once inside the car, the juvenile reportedly grabbed the gun and pointed it at the victim, then got out of the car and ran toward French Street.
Once on French, the juvenile confronted the original victim and shot him in the arm.
When the victim tried to run away, the juvenile fired several more shots, hitting the man in the hip.
The victim has been taken to a local hospital for treatment.
