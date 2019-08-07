JPD investigating shooting; late-night storms pound Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8.
News Headlines
Police are investigating an early morning shooting in north Jonesboro. A live report at the top of the hour.
Strong storms pounded Region 8 last night, toppling trees and knocking out power.
The A-State library was bathed in red last night to honor legendary Coach Guy Kochel.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Weather Headlines
Not much fog this morning following a stormy Tuesday evening.
Temperatures have fallen to the low 70s as skies cleared out.
We have another chance of rain today, primarily this evening as a complex of storms blows into Region 8 from the Kansas City, Missouri area.
One or two storms could pack severe wind or hail. This afternoon, highs should rebound into the low 90s with a heat index near 100.
Tonight, lows in the low 70s.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your full forecast coming up at the top of the hour. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.