Judge sentences people to schooling to help with jail overcrowding

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) -A district judge is working towards bettering those behind bars while looking to improve jail overcrowding in Faulkner and Van Buren Counties.
According to a report from NBC affiliate KARK, Judge Chris Carnahan wants to help inmates develop as people and help them become better assets to their communities.
“To do that, I’m suspending about five days of jail time. In return they are going to complete 50 hours of career education,” Carnahan said.
The idea was originally presented by Faulkner County Justice of the Peace Kris Kendrick.
“Ultimately this is going to save the county taxpayer dollars because these people, they won’t be sitting in jail," Kendrick said. “They are going to be able to stay working, stay with their family, and ultimately hopefully improving their education.”
The program partnered with the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton Adult Education Center.
Carnahan said he has high hopes for how the program will unfold. Since beginning on Aug. 1, Carnahan has sentenced six people to participate in the program.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.