Man killed after motorcycle crashes into tree

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -A Beebe man died Tuesday night when his motorcycle crashed into a tree.
Arkansas State Police report the crash occurred just before 8 p.m. in the 500-block of Rogers Road in Romance in White County.
Joe Bailey, 35, was northbound when his 2011 Yamaha traveled off the left side of the road.
The vehicle then returned to the road before running off the right side of the road.
The Yamaha left the road a second time, according to the preliminary crash report, and struck a tree before coming to a stop.
The road conditions were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash, according to the report.
