Tuesday storms knock out power, topple trees

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Strong storms pounded parts of Northeast Arkansas Tuesday night, toppling power lines, flipping semi-trucks, and ripping doors off their hinges.
Robert Hagans captured the moment the storm literally blew through his place of work on Commerce Drive.
As you can see from the video he shared on Twitter, the violent winds ripped a door from its tracks and sent debris flying.
“This is the reason you don’t stand in front of doors or windows during a storm,” Hagans said.
The storms’ damage became more apparent when the sun came up Wednesday.
Numerous toppled trees littered Rotary Park in Paragould, knocking down metal fences and pulling posts out of the ground.
The storms also produced multiple power outages across the area.
According to a report from Entergy, most of those outages were located in Randolph and Clay Counties.
In Randolph County, multiple outages were reported in the Pocahontas area, affecting roughly 570 customers.
In Clay County, outages were reported throughout multiple towns, including Peach Orchard, Knobel, and the Corning area.
In total, roughly 295 people were affected by those outages in Clay County.
Other outages were also reported throughout Craighead & Greene Counties as the storm rolled through Tuesday evening.
According to a report from Craighead Electric, roughly 429 members are affected across 12 total outages.
Jonesboro police also reported power poles down on Commerce Dr. and at Red Wolf/Highland.
Jonesboro City Water and Light’s Special Projects Coordinator Kevan Inboden confirmed to Region 8 News around 1 a.m. that they will be working throughout Wednesday morning to fix the outages in town.
Inboden said strong straight-line winds damaged at least 3 major lines in Jonesboro.
Two of those were transmission lines that provide power to their technology parks substation. The damages caused the substation to lose power.
This then affected Nestle, Frito Lay, Butterball and several other companies. CWL reconfigured their system to restore power to some of them including Butterball, Unilever and part of Nestle. Those companies needed power for their cold storage.
Inboden also confirmed an affected transmission line goes over Interstate-555 and Highway 463.
Traffic was at a standstill for a “significant amount of time.” However, Inboden said the power line was out of the road before 1 a.m.
According to ACTIS, two crashes were reported just around 10 p.m. after the storms rolled through the area.
The first was reported on I555 southbound at Exit 39 affecting the nortbound lanes. According to dispatch with Jonesboro police, a semi reportedly flipped onto its side, causing backup. No injuries were reported at this time.
The second crash was reported on I-555 southbound at the 41 Mile Marker, impacting the outside lanes.
Inboden also confirmed that people on Parker Road between Caraway Road and Commerce Drive lost power at one point during Tuesday night’s storms. Most of them now have their power back on.
CWL will be busy throughout Wednesday morning working to restore other isolated outages in a good part of East Jonesboro as well.
The storms also damaged phone lines. John Kellems with Trinity Rail told Region 8 News that workers did not need to report to work on Wednesday due to the phones being out. He said they would possibly be closed on Thursday, as well.
Employees also reported power outages Wednesday at Frito-Lay.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.