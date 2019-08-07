Nestle operations suspended due to power outage, traffic signal to receive work

A power outage has caused operations at the Jonesboro Nestle facility to be suspended until further notice, company officials said Wednesday. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 7, 2019 at 1:25 PM CDT - Updated August 7 at 1:25 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The operations at the Jonesboro Nestle plant has been suspended until further notice due to a power outage, a company official said Wednesday.

The suspension of operations impacts the facility at 1 Nestle Way in Jonesboro.

Also, at 2 p.m. Wednesday, the traffic signal at Red Wolf and Highland will be out of service for nearly 30 minutes for replacement, according to Jonesboro E-911 director Jeff Presley.

People should expect delays and should watch for police directing traffic in the area.

