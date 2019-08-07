Nestle operations suspended due to power outage, traffic signal to receive work

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The operations at the Jonesboro Nestle plant has been suspended until further notice due to a power outage, a company official said Wednesday.
The suspension of operations impacts the facility at 1 Nestle Way in Jonesboro.
Also, at 2 p.m. Wednesday, the traffic signal at Red Wolf and Highland will be out of service for nearly 30 minutes for replacement, according to Jonesboro E-911 director Jeff Presley.
People should expect delays and should watch for police directing traffic in the area.
