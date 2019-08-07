Oversight Integrity Council selections approved at city council meeting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Several notable items went before the Jonesboro City Council Tuesday.
According to Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin, the council approved the selections for the Oversight Integrity Council that Perrin announced in July.
According to Perrin, the first meeting for the new council will take place Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 1 p.m. to go over new rules, procedures, select a chairman, and set a term length.
Mayor Perrin also confirmed that the Oversight Integrity Council will only remain in tact if voters approve a half-percent sales tax on Sept 10.
City council members also approved the liquor license for Ichiya Ramen restaurant on South Main Street.
