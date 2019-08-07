Program to battle opioid abuse set for launch in region

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/TALK BUSINESS & POLITICS) - A nearly $1 million federal program will seek to make an impact on a report that Arkansas is second in the nation in opioid prescription rates.
According to a report from Talk Business & Politics, the United States Department of Agriculture is spending $998,834 on the two-year program. The program will be led by Winrock International with Ozarka College and the UAMS Institute for Digital Health working on the project as well.
The program will be geared toward people in Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Sharp and Stone counties in training about opioid and substance abuse, removing the stigma in getting help and educating people on the issue, Talk Business & Politics reported.
Ozarka College will be doing five presentations on the issue, as well as hosting nearly 40 workshops in the five counties and 14 workshops at area schools.
At the workshops, people will also learn about how to respond if a person has an overdose and how to save a life using high-tech mannequins.
