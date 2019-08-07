Special week for hospice patient continues with motorcycle ride

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -After getting to spend time with Jonesboro Police Department officers on Monday, David Edwards got to have even more fun Tuesday during a special ride.
Bikers from the community helped make another wish come true.
Edwards was treated to the bike of his choice, glasses on, feet in place, and ready to ride.
“I want him to enjoy and I want to enjoy him and let him know he is loved," Tiffany McDonald, David’s mother, said.
“I hope that God will turn his situation around, but if not, I’m still grateful for what God has done and the years he’s brought me with him. It’s a hopeful situation.”
Family and friends also showed up to the ride to make the event even more memorable for David.
“Davis has been going through this for about seven years now and he has been a true fighter and he’s never given up.”
McDonald said this is a moment she will carry in time with her forever.
“If you got children, love on them. Give them all the love you can when you can.”
David’s special week will continue, with a game truck coming by Wednesday.
Friday, David will also become mayor for the day in West Memphis and will receive a key to the city from Mayor Marco McClendon.
