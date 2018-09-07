Pockets of Heavy Rain

Our stretch of unsettled weather continues today with several disturbances riding along a slow-moving front. Expect on-and-off thunderstorms for the afternoon. Peeks of sun should warm temperatures into the mid and upper 80s with a heat index in the mid 90s. Tonight, lows in the low 70s. A few storms should develop after midnight and linger into Friday morning. Expect a return to sunshine and hot weather this weekend as high pressure strengthens over Region 8. Looking ahead to back-to-school week, high humidity combines with temperatures in the 90s to create a heat index near 110.