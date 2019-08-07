Teachers, staff train for the worst to happen

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - In-service classes for teachers in the summer prepares them for classes, but one school has added active shooter training to the list.
The Piggott School District has been partaking in the active shooter course now for two years.
The school’s 100 teachers and staff were at the event on Wednesday.
In the course, one of the topics was to only report accurate information.
During an emergency, adrenaline is pumping and your thoughts might not be clear, officials said.
Chief of Police Jeremi Wicker said inaccurate information, reported to first responders, can slow them down and take longer to find the perpetrator.
He said when there’s an emergency, such as an active shooter, it’s in the best interest of everyone to work together.
“A lot of times people will say, 'I see that and started to call, but I didn’t,’ he said. “I just want people to not hesitate to call if they see something if they think is not right."
