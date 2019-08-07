Wednesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey Stafford

FIVE OAKS, England (KAIT/NBC News) - It's not the famed endurance race at Le Mans, but the UK has its own tough test on four wheels.
The 12-hour lawnmower race has been called the "greatest show on turf."
The endurance race held in Five Oaks, England, began on Saturday and went all night into the next day.
Just as in Formula One or Nascar races, pit crews were put to the test.
Drivers switched off, taking turns so they could get some rest overnight.
Lawnmowers traveled a one-mile circuit during the grueling competition.
This year's winning team finished 384 laps over the 12-hour race.
Many lawnmowers broke down along the way, but most were still in the race as it finished in the early morning hours Sunday.
