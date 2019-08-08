Arkansas State RB Marcel Murray ran hills in Georgia to improve speed this summer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a recovery day for the Red Wolves, but you still have fall camp storylines.
Marcel Murray looks to build off Sun Belt Freshman of the Year honors. He landed on the Doak Walker watch list after leading Arkansas State with 860 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns.
Murray also got some social media attention this summer with an old school workout back home in Georgia.
“You know, just to get some condition in, part of the reason why I got a lot faster, just running that hill 40 or 50 times a day on the little break we had,” Murray said. "Kinda got me conditioned, got my calves a lot more conditioned. In order to cut I gotta run up the hill. I also saw Walter Payton do it in one of the YouTube videos I watched, kinda gave me an idea to do it. Brings back good memories, run with my high school teammates also, so just a bonding experience but also getting better."
Arkansas State resumes fall camp Thursday morning, their first scrimmage is Saturday at 9:45am.
