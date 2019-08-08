Arkansas State RB Marcel Murray ran hills in Georgia to improve speed this summer

“You know, just to get some condition in, part of the reason why I got a lot faster, just running that hill 40 or 50 times a day on the little break we had,” Murray said. "Kinda got me conditioned, got my calves a lot more conditioned. In order to cut I gotta run up the hill. I also saw Walter Payton do it in one of the YouTube videos I watched, kinda gave me an idea to do it. Brings back good memories, run with my high school teammates also, so just a bonding experience but also getting better."