Arkansas State women’s soccer picked to finish 6th in Sun Belt

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State soccer program has been projected to finish sixth, with 63 points, in the 2019 Sun Belt Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches’ poll announced Thursday.
Texas State was picked to win the conference, with 108 points and six first-place votes, followed by South Alabama in second, with 103 points and 1 first-place vote while Little Rock trailed in third, with 98 points and two first-place votes. Coastal Carolina was selected fourth with 88 points and two first place votes with Georgia State following in fifth with 72 points. Appalachian State was given a seventh-place finish (61), followed by Troy in eighth (43) and Louisiana in ninth (39). Georgia Southern (31) and ULM (20) rounded out the division.
The Scarlet and Black finished the 2018 campaign with an 8-7-3 overall record and a 5-5 finish in league play.
The Red Wolves will travel to Arkansas-Pine Bluff Tuesday, Aug. 13 for an exhibition match in preparation for its regular season opener against Tennessee-Martin, Aug. 22 at Skyhawk Field.
2019 SUN BELT CONFERENCE WOMEN’S SOCCER PRESEASON POLL & HONORS
Preseason Coaches' Poll
First-place votes in parentheses
1. Texas State (6) - 108 pts
2. South Alabama (1) - 103 pts
3. Little Rock (2) - 98 pts
4. Coastal Carolina (2) - 88 pts
5. Georgia State - 72 pts
6. Arkansas State - 63 pts
7. Appalachian State - 61 pts
8. Troy - 43 pts
9. Louisiana - 39 pts
10. Georgia Southern - 31 pts
11. ULM - 20 pts
Preseason All-Sun Belt Women's Soccer Team
Hannah Miller, Coastal Carolina (Sr., F, Lenexa, Kan.)
Doro Greulich, Little Rock (Sr., F, Potsdam, Germany)
Kaylee Davis, Texas State (Sr., F, Allen, Texas)
Fanney Einarsdotir, Little Rock (So., MF, Kopavagur, Iceland)
Brooke Shank, Georgia State (Sr., MF, Cedar Park, Texas)
Brenna McPartlan, South Alabama (So., MF, Lancashire, England)
Jordan Kondikoff, Texas State (Sr., MF, Mesquite, Texas)
Bergr Asgeirsdottir, Little Rock (Jr., D, Selfoss, Iceland)
Sarah Everett, Texas State (Jr., D, Austin, Texas)
Genesis Turman, Texas State (Sr., D, Allen, Texas)
Heather Martin, Texas State (Sr., GK, Midlothian, Texas)
Preseason Offensive Player of the Year
Kaylee Davis, Texas State (Sr., F, Allen, Texas)
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year
Heather Martin, Texas State (Sr., GK, Midlothian, Texas)
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.