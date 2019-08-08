Arkansas State women’s soccer picked to finish 6th in Sun Belt

Texas State was picked to win the conference, with 108 points and six first-place votes, followed by South Alabama in second, with 103 points and 1 first-place vote while Little Rock trailed in third, with 98 points and two first-place votes. Coastal Carolina was selected fourth with 88 points and two first place votes with Georgia State following in fifth with 72 points. Appalachian State was given a seventh-place finish (61), followed by Troy in eighth (43) and Louisiana in ninth (39). Georgia Southern (31) and ULM (20) rounded out the division.