Arkansas State track & field announces 2019 signing class

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Fifteen new faces are set to join the Arkansas State track and field program for the 2019-20 academic year, head coach Jim Patchell announced Thursday.
The Red Wolves welcome Lauren Beauchamp, Rainee Bowers, Brianna De La Rosa, Ty Graser, Jaela Hollie, Kyndall Hudson, Kori Jones, Gert Johannes “Handre” Jonker, Elizabeth Martin, Aimar Palma Simo, Gregoire Saury, Sarah Trammel, Blaique Webster, Coleman Wilson and Alexis Woodall.
“We’re really excited to welcome this new group of Red Wolves to our program,” Patchell said. “We still have a fairly young team, but we feel confident that these newcomers will add a tremendous amount of depth to our roster. Our staff is excited about the potential this class has, and we feel that each person will have be able to have an impact on our success and ultimately score in the conference.”
Below is a breakdown of the newest additions to the Arkansas State track and field program.
Lauren Beauchamp | Pole Vault | Francis Howell HS/Northern Iowa (St. Charles, Mo.)
Personal Bests: Pole Vault – 3.80m (12-5.5)
Notes:
- Transferring to A-State after two seasons at Northern Iowa
- Captured the pole vault crown at the 2018 Missouri Valley Conference Indoor Championships
- Placed third in the pole vault at the 2018 MVC Outdoor Championships
Rainee Bowers | Hurdles | Mansfield Timberview HS (Dallas, Texas)
Personal Bests: 100mH – 14.22; 300mH – 45.65
Notes:
- 2019 Texas Class 5A 100m hurdles runner up
- TGCA All-State selection
Brianna De La Rosa | Hurdles | Doral Academy (Miami, Fla.)
Personal Bests: 100mH – 14.21 | 300mH – 43.83
Notes:
- District champion in the 300m hurdles in 2019, running her personal-best mark of 43.83.
- Runner-up in the 100m hurdles at the FHSAA 3A District 16 championships in 2019
Ty Graser | Multiple Events | Heritage HS (Rogers, Ark.)
Personal Bests: 60m – 7.22 | 100m – 11.08 | 200m – 22.85 | 400m – 52.89 | 1500m – 5:41.91 | 110mH – 17.73 | High Jump – 1.77m (5-10.0) | Long Jump – 6.87m (22-6.5) | Triple Jump – 12.19m (40-0.0) | Pole Vault – 4.40m (14-5.25) | Shot Put – 10.50m (34-5.75) | Discus – 26.18m (85-11.0) | Decathlon – 5,665
Notes:
- Placed second in the pole vault at the 2019 Arkansas Indoor 5A/6A HS Championships
- Runner up in the long jump at the 6A State Championships in 2019
Jaela Hollie | Sprints | Jones HS (Orlando, Fla.)
Personal Bests: 100m – 11.86 | 200m – 25.11 | 300m – 42.42 | Long Jump – 5.93m (19-5.75)
Notes:
- Member of the 2019 Florida State Championship 4x100m relay squad
- Finalist in the 100m and 200m at the USATF Florida Association Track & Field Championships in 2018
Kyndall Hudson | Sprints | Kennesaw Mountain HS (Kennesaw, Ga.)
Personal Bests: 200m – 24.66 | 400m – 55.73
Notes:
- Georgia sectional champion and 7A state finalist in the 200m and 400m in 2019
Kori Jones | Hurdles | Dallas Hampton Preparatory/Louisiana Tech (Dallas, Texas)
Personal Bests: 400m Hurdles – 1:07.36
Notes:
- Transferring from Louisiana Tech after one season in Ruston
Gert Johannes “Handre” Jonker | Sprints/Middle Distance | Helpmekaar Kollege (Roodepoort, South Africa)
Personal Bests: 200m – 21.73 | 400m – 48.06 | 800m – 1:55.16
Elizabeth Martin | Distance | Serrano HS (Pinon Hills, Calif.)
Personal Bests: 800m – 2:26.12 | 1500m – 5:04.03 | 1600m – 5:12.25 | Mile – 5:42.82 | 3200m – 11:52.66 | 5K (XC) – 18:39.4
Notes:
- Finished eighth in the 800m and fifth in the 1600m at the 2019 Inland Empire Championships
- Placed seventh at the 2019 CIF Southern Section Division Finals
Aimar Palma Simo | Throws | Castellon, Spain
Personal Bests (hammer throw): 65.18m (213-10.0) (7.26kg) | 70.22m (230-4.0) (6kg) | 72.84m (238-11.0) (5kg)
Notes:
- 2018 Spain U20 hammer throw champion
- 2018 IAAF World U20 Championships – ninth place
- 2017 Spanish Junior Champion
Gregoire Saury | Middle Distance/Distance | Castelnaudary, France
Personal Bests: 1:52.87 (800m) | 3:55.13 (1500m)
Sarah Trammel | Middle Distance/Distance | Burleson Centennial HS (Burleson, Texas)
Personal Bests: 800m – 2:24.48 | 1600m – 5:12.25 | 3200m – 11:16.96 | 5000m – 19:18.78 | 5K (XC) – 17:54.8
Notes:
- Finished sixth in the 3200m at the Texas UIL 5A State Championships
Blaique Webster | Sprints | Trinity HS (Euless, Texas)
Personal Bests: 60m – 8.16 | 100m – 11.92 | 200m – 24.26 (Outdoor), 27.48 (Indoor)
Notes:
- All-American in the 200m and 4x400m at the 2019 USATF Junior Olympics
Coleman Wilson | Distance | Bentonville HS (Bentonville, Ark.)
Personal Bests: 800m – 2:00.21 (Indoor), 2:01.15 (Outdoor) | 1600m – 4:27.83 (Indoor), 4:19.76 (Outdoor) | Mile – 4:27.70 (Indoor), 4:27.72 (Outdoor) | 3000m – 9:31.18 (Indoor), 8:58.38 (Outdoor) | 3200m – 9:42.67 (Indoor), 9:31.44 (Outdoor) | 5K (XC) – 16:10.1
Notes:
- AHSAA 6A 3200m runner-up
- Runner up in the 1600m at the Arkansas Meet of Champions
Alexis Woodall | Hurdles | Hillsborough HS (Tampa, Fla.)
Personal Bests: 100mH – 14.45 | 300mH – 47.07 | Triple Jump – 10.29m (33-9.25)
For the latest on the A-State track and field program, follow @AStateTrack on Twitter and @Arkansas_State_Track on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/AStateTrackAndField.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.