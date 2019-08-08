Arkansas State volleyball picked to finish 4th in Sun Belt West

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Preseason practice for volleyball programs around the country is just days away, and with that came the release of the preseason Sun Belt Conference poll on Tuesday.
Arkansas State, which finished third in the conference a year ago, was predicted by the league’s coaches to finish fourth in the West Division with 37 points. Texas State was picked unanimously to win with 72 points. UT Arlington was picked to finish second, while Little Rock was projected third. Louisiana and ULM round out the division. Coastal Carolina was picked to win the East Division with 67 points and seven first-place votes to Appalachian State’s 65 points and five first-place votes.
Entering the first season under Santiago Restrepo, A-State opens up preseason practice Thursday and will hold a preseason Red vs. Black intrasquad scrimmage at noon on Saturday, Aug. 17 at First National Bank Arena. Admission to the scrimmage is free.
The Red Wolves open the 2019 slate in Nashville, Tennessee, at Belmont’s Bruiser Showcase August 30-31, where the team will face the host Bruins, Milwaukee and North Alabama.
Fans can follow the team on Twitter (@AStateVB) and Instagram (astatevb) along with liking the Arkansas State University Volleyball page on Facebook for the latest news and updates regarding the team.
