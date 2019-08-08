Arkansas State volleyball picked to finish 4th in Sun Belt West

Arkansas State, which finished third in the conference a year ago, was predicted by the league’s coaches to finish fourth in the West Division with 37 points. Texas State was picked unanimously to win with 72 points. UT Arlington was picked to finish second, while Little Rock was projected third. Louisiana and ULM round out the division. Coastal Carolina was picked to win the East Division with 67 points and seven first-place votes to Appalachian State’s 65 points and five first-place votes.