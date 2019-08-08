Attorneys step up for veterans

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Local attorneys are doing their part to thank veterans for their service by providing free legal advice.
A legal clinic for veterans took place Thursday at the E. Boone Watson Community Center in Jonesboro.
Area attorneys gave advice about civil, legal issues related to consumer law, family law, wills and conservatorship and landlord-tenant issues.
83-year-old Ted Mabry, who has been retired for the United States Air Force for 43 years, said he thought the veterans legal clinic was a wonderful idea.
“I think putting this on is great,” Mabry said. “It gives these guys a chance. I’ve not had a lot of problems, but I’ve talked to a lot of the other guys. I know a bunch of veterans and some of them seem to have problems and by getting out, most just need to get out and participate in some of these programs.
Mabry said he was attending the clinic for a specific purpose. He said he was there for a friend and fellow serviceman, Dick Millton.
“I’m trying to get a Purple Heart for an individual who worked for me, get it for his family,” Mabry said. “He was killed in action and as a result of the classification at that time, it’s still causing the family problems. He’s never received it. I’m here today to look for me an attorney that will help me get this man and his family a Purple Heart, which they deserve.”
The clinic was a partnership with the Memphis VA Medical Center’s Justice Outreach program, city of Jonesboro, Legal Aid of Arkansas, Arkansas State University’s Beck Pride Center, and the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs.
The event was held from 11 a.m. to noon.
