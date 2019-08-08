A Better Region 8: Back to School

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s been a fairly, quiet summer on the roads of Region 8.
But, that is all about to change.
School starts back for most of us next week.
The only way to describe that first week of school in our homes is chaos.
Let's keep that from spilling over into chaos on the roadways.
Before the first bell rings, there will be a whole lot more parents on the roads dropping off their children.
And a bunch more buses picking them up.
As you make your way to your destination, be careful!
There will be kids standing on the side of the road, waiting for their rides.
Some, in their excitement, might dart out in front of your vehicle.
So, slow down.
Also, if you're dropping your kids off at school, don't let the car line test your patience.
Again, be aware of all the children getting in and out of cars.
Take a deep breath and keep your foot on the brake.
Be an adult behind the wheel.
Let's have a great and safe school year.
It’ll make this a Better Region 8.
