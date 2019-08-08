Business on Nettleton hit hard by storms

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Storms hit many businesses in east Jonesboro Tuesday evening, even knocking out power at Love’s Travel Stop.
Not far away, on East Nettleton, one business’ storage unit completely collapsed.
Burt’s Auto Service 30-by-40 foot storage building was knocked down by winds. It ultimately damaged a boat, camper and a 1950 model Plymouth.
Owner Chris Burton slept through the storm and said he was shocked to see the damage at his property.
“It probably costed me at least $10,000 in damage to my toys. I figured the building is probably $20 to $30,000 to rebuild,” Burton said.
His insurance did not cover the storage building, but he says at some point, he plans to rebuild. He’s just focused on cleaning up the mess right now.
Luckily for Burton, his service building was not damaged and he is still open for business.
