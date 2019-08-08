Firefighters fight for community’s children with program

“We have a tremendous resource in the fire department when it comes to juveniles who have set fires or are setting fires,” Wills said. “We don’t want parents to think this is a way we are looking to get children in trouble or parents in trouble. We are a resource. If a parent has a child that has set a fire in the past or that’s curious about fire, by all means, please call the Jonesboro Fire Marshal’s Division. We have resources here to work with the parents, educate the parents. As well as work with the children and make sure that we’re trying to provide safety for those folks.”